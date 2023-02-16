Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore, down 34.36% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 115.77 108.12 176.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 115.77 108.12 176.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.87 92.70 134.53 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.64 -12.28 -11.38 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.38 5.29 4.98 Depreciation 2.02 1.96 1.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 19.76 24.00 26.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.89 -3.56 20.10 Other Income 0.52 0.44 2.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.37 -3.12 22.52 Interest 2.07 1.55 1.34 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.44 -4.67 21.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -8.44 -4.67 21.18 Tax -2.38 -1.19 2.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.06 -3.49 18.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.06 -3.49 18.29 Equity Share Capital 19.08 19.08 19.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.18 -1.83 9.58 Diluted EPS -3.18 -1.83 9.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.18 -1.83 9.58 Diluted EPS -3.18 -1.83 9.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited