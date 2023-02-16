Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore, down 34.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore in December 2022 down 34.36% from Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 down 133.16% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 117.82% from Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2021.
|Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 127.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.
|Panchmahal Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.77
|108.12
|176.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.77
|108.12
|176.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.87
|92.70
|134.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.64
|-12.28
|-11.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.38
|5.29
|4.98
|Depreciation
|2.02
|1.96
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.76
|24.00
|26.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.89
|-3.56
|20.10
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.44
|2.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-3.12
|22.52
|Interest
|2.07
|1.55
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.44
|-4.67
|21.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.44
|-4.67
|21.18
|Tax
|-2.38
|-1.19
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.06
|-3.49
|18.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.06
|-3.49
|18.29
|Equity Share Capital
|19.08
|19.08
|19.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-1.83
|9.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-1.83
|9.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.18
|-1.83
|9.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.18
|-1.83
|9.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited