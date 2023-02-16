English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore, down 34.36% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:Net Sales at Rs 115.77 crore in December 2022 down 34.36% from Rs. 176.37 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2022 down 133.16% from Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2022 down 117.82% from Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2021.Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 127.25 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.23% returns over the last 6 months and -8.75% over the last 12 months.
    Panchmahal Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.77108.12176.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.77108.12176.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.8792.70134.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.64-12.28-11.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.385.294.98
    Depreciation2.021.961.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7624.0026.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.89-3.5620.10
    Other Income0.520.442.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.37-3.1222.52
    Interest2.071.551.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.44-4.6721.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.44-4.6721.18
    Tax-2.38-1.192.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.06-3.4918.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.06-3.4918.29
    Equity Share Capital19.0819.0819.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-1.839.58
    Diluted EPS-3.18-1.839.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.18-1.839.58
    Diluted EPS-3.18-1.839.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panchmahal Stee #Panchmahal Steels #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm