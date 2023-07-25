English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Paisalo Digital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.74 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.74 crore in June 2023 up 19.43% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.80 crore in June 2023 up 83.02% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.24 crore in June 2023 up 45.94% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022.

    Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in June 2022.

    Paisalo Digital shares closed at 53.70 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -24.63% over the last 12 months.

    Paisalo Digital Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.74104.07101.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.74104.07101.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.659.396.33
    Depreciation0.750.990.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-8.864.9617.33
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.707.357.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.4981.3870.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.4981.3870.04
    Interest51.0950.5541.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.4130.8328.44
    Exceptional Items---4.59--
    P/L Before Tax51.4126.2428.44
    Tax13.606.917.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8019.3320.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8019.3320.66
    Equity Share Capital44.9044.9043.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.434.70
    Diluted EPS0.840.434.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.434.70
    Diluted EPS0.840.434.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Paisalo Digital #Paisalo Digital Ltd. #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!