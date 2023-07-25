Paisalo Digital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.74 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.74 crore in June 2023 up 19.43% from Rs. 101.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.80 crore in June 2023 up 83.02% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.24 crore in June 2023 up 45.94% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022.

Paisalo Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.70 in June 2022.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 53.70 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.11% returns over the last 6 months and -24.63% over the last 12 months.