    P and G Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 1,058.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 218.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.71 crore in September 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2021.

    P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 47.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.25 in September 2021.

    P and G shares closed at 14,114.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.

    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,040.92755.651,058.30
    Other Operating Income3.9720.73--
    Total Income From Operations1,044.89776.381,058.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials266.30210.71343.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods211.42173.6813.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.41-5.38-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.2642.2956.16
    Depreciation13.9614.1812.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses155.6996.92--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.65191.07346.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.0252.91288.63
    Other Income6.735.635.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.7558.54294.43
    Interest0.950.840.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax205.8057.70293.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax205.8057.70293.84
    Tax51.3915.1575.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities154.4142.55218.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period154.4142.55218.29
    Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5713.1167.25
    Diluted EPS47.5713.1167.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.5713.1167.25
    Diluted EPS47.5713.1167.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
