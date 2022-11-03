P and G Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.89 crore in September 2022 down 1.27% from Rs. 1,058.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.41 crore in September 2022 down 29.26% from Rs. 218.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.71 crore in September 2022 down 28.14% from Rs. 307.12 crore in September 2021.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 47.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 67.25 in September 2021.

P and G shares closed at 14,114.60 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.