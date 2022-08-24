P and G Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore in June 2022 down 1.3% from Rs. 786.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 80.60 crore in June 2021.

P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.09 in June 2021.

P and G shares closed at 14,394.95 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.85% over the last 12 months.