    P and G Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

    August 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore in June 2022 down 1.3% from Rs. 786.59 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 80.60 crore in June 2021.

    P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.09 in June 2021.

    Close

    P and G shares closed at 14,394.95 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.85% over the last 12 months.

    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations755.65889.49786.59
    Other Operating Income20.7383.77--
    Total Income From Operations776.38973.26786.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.71347.15252.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods173.68106.2513.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.38-7.66-14.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.2955.9841.88
    Depreciation14.1813.1212.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses96.92112.34194.13
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.07194.19224.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.91151.8962.26
    Other Income5.636.035.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.54157.9267.98
    Interest0.846.820.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.70151.1067.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.70151.1067.25
    Tax15.1548.2518.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.55102.8548.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.55102.8548.98
    Equity Share Capital32.4632.4632.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1131.6815.09
    Diluted EPS13.1131.6815.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1131.6815.09
    Diluted EPS13.1131.6815.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #P and G #Personal Care #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Results
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:00 am
