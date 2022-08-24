P and G Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y
August 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 776.38 crore in June 2022 down 1.3% from Rs. 786.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.55 crore in June 2022 down 13.13% from Rs. 48.98 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.72 crore in June 2022 down 9.78% from Rs. 80.60 crore in June 2021.
P and G EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.09 in June 2021.
P and G shares closed at 14,394.95 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.85% over the last 12 months.
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|755.65
|889.49
|786.59
|Other Operating Income
|20.73
|83.77
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|776.38
|973.26
|786.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|210.71
|347.15
|252.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|173.68
|106.25
|13.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.38
|-7.66
|-14.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.29
|55.98
|41.88
|Depreciation
|14.18
|13.12
|12.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|96.92
|112.34
|194.13
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|191.07
|194.19
|224.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.91
|151.89
|62.26
|Other Income
|5.63
|6.03
|5.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.54
|157.92
|67.98
|Interest
|0.84
|6.82
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.70
|151.10
|67.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|57.70
|151.10
|67.25
|Tax
|15.15
|48.25
|18.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.55
|102.85
|48.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.55
|102.85
|48.98
|Equity Share Capital
|32.46
|32.46
|32.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.11
|31.68
|15.09
|Diluted EPS
|13.11
|31.68
|15.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.11
|31.68
|15.09
|Diluted EPS
|13.11
|31.68
|15.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited