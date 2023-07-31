Oswal Yarns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 144.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 5.70 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 12 months.