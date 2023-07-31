English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oswal Yarns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 8.93% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 8.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 144.84% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Oswal Yarns shares closed at 5.70 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 12 months.

    Oswal Yarns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.100.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.100.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.190.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.110.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-0.11-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-0.11-0.05
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.10-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.26-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.26-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.26-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.26-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Oswal Yarns #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:00 am

