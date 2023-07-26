English
    Orient Bell Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.12 crore, down 6.72% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.12 crore in June 2023 down 6.72% from Rs. 154.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 down 120.5% from Rs. 6.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2023 down 72.15% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2022.

    Orient Bell shares closed at 515.20 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.44% returns over the last 6 months and -30.64% over the last 12 months.

    Orient Bell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.12199.26153.19
    Other Operating Income--1.071.31
    Total Income From Operations144.12200.33154.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6928.5927.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.9660.5531.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.925.04-13.14
    Power & Fuel33.6341.9545.74
    Employees Cost24.4424.1524.77
    Depreciation5.385.294.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5526.8925.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.467.877.59
    Other Income1.130.972.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.328.849.72
    Interest0.480.630.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.808.219.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.808.219.07
    Tax-0.422.112.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.396.106.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.396.106.76
    Equity Share Capital14.4914.4914.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.954.224.69
    Diluted EPS-0.954.144.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.954.224.69
    Diluted EPS-0.954.144.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

