One 97 Paytm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.60 crore, up 48.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,844.60 crore in June 2023 up 48.11% from Rs. 1,245.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 332.80 crore in June 2023 up 47.01% from Rs. 628.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 168.50 crore in June 2023 up 68.22% from Rs. 530.20 crore in June 2022.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 844.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.