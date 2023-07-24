English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    One 97 Paytm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,844.60 crore, up 48.11% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,844.60 crore in June 2023 up 48.11% from Rs. 1,245.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 332.80 crore in June 2023 up 47.01% from Rs. 628.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 168.50 crore in June 2023 up 68.22% from Rs. 530.20 crore in June 2022.

    One 97 Paytm shares closed at 844.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,844.601,804.001,245.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,844.601,804.001,245.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost970.70861.20763.60
    Depreciation155.80157.7092.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,169.801,083.801,113.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-451.70-298.70-724.10
    Other Income127.40132.00101.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-324.30-166.70-622.80
    Interest6.506.505.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-330.80-173.20-628.00
    Exceptional Items-2.00-30.10--
    P/L Before Tax-332.80-203.30-628.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-332.80-203.30-628.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-332.80-203.30-628.00
    Equity Share Capital63.4063.4064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.00-3.00-10.00
    Diluted EPS-5.00-3.00-10.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.00-3.00-10.00
    Diluted EPS-5.00-3.00-10.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #One 97 Communications (Paytm) #One 97 Paytm #online services #Results
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!