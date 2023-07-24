One 97 Paytm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,341.60 crore, up 39.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,341.60 crore in June 2023 up 39.41% from Rs. 1,679.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 357.00 crore in June 2023 up 44.6% from Rs. 644.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 170.10 crore in June 2023 up 68.02% from Rs. 531.90 crore in June 2022.

One 97 Paytm shares closed at 844.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.