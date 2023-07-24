English
    One 97 Paytm Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,341.60 crore, up 39.41% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for One 97 Communications Paytm are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,341.60 crore in June 2023 up 39.41% from Rs. 1,679.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 357.00 crore in June 2023 up 44.6% from Rs. 644.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 170.10 crore in June 2023 up 68.02% from Rs. 531.90 crore in June 2022.

    One 97 Paytm shares closed at 844.30 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.61% over the last 12 months.

    One 97 Communications Paytm
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,341.602,334.501,679.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,341.602,334.501,679.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,106.10976.90911.70
    Depreciation159.10159.8097.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,528.201,486.701,401.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-451.80-288.90-731.10
    Other Income122.60130.10102.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-329.20-158.80-629.10
    Interest6.707.105.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-335.90-165.90-634.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-335.90-165.90-634.60
    Tax4.40-0.704.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-340.30-165.20-639.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-340.30-165.20-639.40
    Minority Interest1.40-0.901.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-18.10-2.30-6.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-357.00-168.40-644.40
    Equity Share Capital63.4063.4064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.00-3.00-10.00
    Diluted EPS-6.00-3.00-10.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.00-3.00-10.00
    Diluted EPS-6.00-3.00-10.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

