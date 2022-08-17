Omkar Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omkar Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 27.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 115.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.
Omkar Special shares closed at 20.40 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.18% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.
|Omkar Speciality Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.74
|5.05
|7.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.74
|5.05
|7.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.39
|4.33
|5.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|-0.23
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.61
|0.77
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.44
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|3.44
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-3.56
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.21
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|-3.34
|-0.85
|Interest
|1.69
|1.58
|1.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-4.92
|-2.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-4.92
|-2.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.90
|-4.92
|-2.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.90
|-4.92
|-2.28
|Equity Share Capital
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-2.39
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-2.39
|-1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-2.39
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-2.39
|-1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited