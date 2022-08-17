Omkar Special Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore, down 49.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.74 crore in June 2022 down 49.24% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022 down 27.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 115.79% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Omkar Special shares closed at 20.40 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.18% returns over the last 6 months and 20.00% over the last 12 months.