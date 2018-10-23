Omax Autos Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 7.14% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:
Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in September 2018 up 7.14% from Rs. 288.60 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2018 down 145.56% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2018 down 14.28% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2017.
Omax Autos shares closed at 96.80 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Omax Autos
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|309.20
|277.11
|288.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|309.20
|277.11
|288.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|227.37
|203.18
|194.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.80
|-6.09
|2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.00
|29.90
|36.51
|Depreciation
|5.39
|5.36
|5.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.96
|39.87
|41.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.28
|4.90
|8.14
|Other Income
|2.99
|2.80
|1.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.28
|7.70
|9.20
|Interest
|7.43
|7.13
|7.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.57
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.57
|1.37
|Tax
|1.34
|0.05
|-1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.49
|0.52
|3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.49
|0.52
|3.28
|Equity Share Capital
|21.39
|21.39
|21.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.24
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.24
|1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|0.24
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|0.24
|1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited