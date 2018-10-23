Omax Autos Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 7.14% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in September 2018 up 7.14% from Rs. 288.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2018 down 145.56% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2018 down 14.28% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2017.

Omax Autos shares closed at 96.80 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.