you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 12:45 PM IST

Omax Autos Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 7.14% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in September 2018 up 7.14% from Rs. 288.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2018 down 145.56% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2018 down 14.28% from Rs. 14.78 crore in September 2017.

Omax Autos shares closed at 96.80 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -45.77% returns over the last 6 months and 41.01% over the last 12 months.

Omax Autos
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 309.20 277.11 288.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 309.20 277.11 288.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.37 203.18 194.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -6.09 2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.00 29.90 36.51
Depreciation 5.39 5.36 5.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.96 39.87 41.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.28 4.90 8.14
Other Income 2.99 2.80 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.28 7.70 9.20
Interest 7.43 7.13 7.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.57 1.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.57 1.37
Tax 1.34 0.05 -1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.49 0.52 3.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.49 0.52 3.28
Equity Share Capital 21.39 21.39 21.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.24 1.53
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.24 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.24 1.53
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.24 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Omax Autos #Results

