    Omax Autos Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, up 12.81% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Omax Autos are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in March 2023 up 12.81% from Rs. 82.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2023 down 83.71% from Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 809.6% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

    Omax Autos EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.91 in March 2022.

    Omax Autos shares closed at 47.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.8377.9682.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.8377.9682.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.1664.2667.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.93-2.94-0.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.805.137.68
    Depreciation5.636.694.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.828.2926.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.49-3.48-23.23
    Other Income4.444.7216.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.931.24-6.55
    Interest4.865.865.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.07-4.62-11.83
    Exceptional Items----59.94
    P/L Before Tax2.07-4.6248.11
    Tax-4.87-2.055.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.94-2.5742.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.94-2.5742.58
    Equity Share Capital21.3921.3921.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-1.2019.91
    Diluted EPS3.24-1.2019.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.24-1.2019.91
    Diluted EPS3.24-1.2019.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm