Omax Autos Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore, up 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.83 crore in March 2023 up 12.81% from Rs. 82.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2023 down 83.71% from Rs. 42.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 809.6% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2022.

Omax Autos EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.91 in March 2022.

Omax Autos shares closed at 47.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.50% over the last 12 months.