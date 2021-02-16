Oceanaa Biotek Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 72.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in December 2020 down 72.45% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020 down 231.51% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2020 down 166.67% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

Oceanaa Biotek shares closed at 6.92 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.29% returns over the last 6 months and -35.27% over the last 12 months.