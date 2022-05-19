English
    Nxtdigital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.06 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.06 crore in March 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 187.15 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.36 crore in March 2022 up 742.09% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.91 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 52.52 crore in March 2021.

    Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 26.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

    Nxtdigital shares closed at 375.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

    Nxtdigital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.06157.82187.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.06157.82187.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.970.972.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.38-0.67-1.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8213.8515.24
    Depreciation43.9843.9144.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.23119.56125.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.69-19.811.04
    Other Income31.246.677.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.93-13.158.50
    Interest25.8931.0428.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.04-44.19-19.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.04-44.19-19.94
    Tax-47.15-7.06-27.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.19-37.137.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.16-1.150.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.36-38.278.24
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6724.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.60-14.813.42
    Diluted EPS26.60-14.813.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.60-14.813.42
    Diluted EPS26.60-14.813.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
