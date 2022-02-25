NMS Resources Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 30.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2021 down 30.97% from Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 23.09% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 up 20.41% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

NMS Resources EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

NMS Resources shares closed at 25.20 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)