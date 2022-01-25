Next Mediaworks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in December 2021 up 28.4% from Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2021 up 32.8% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021 up 127.61% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2020.

Next Mediaworks shares closed at 8.20 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)