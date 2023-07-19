English
    Network 18 Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.30 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Network 18 Media & Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.30 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 40.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.50 crore in June 2023 down 79.23% from Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2023 down 182.93% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

    Network 18 shares closed at 64.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.

    Network 18 Media & Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.3053.2540.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.3053.2540.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.1229.5624.69
    Depreciation1.131.051.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.207.716.91
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.9534.7416.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.10-19.81-8.78
    Other Income2.071.520.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.03-18.29-7.83
    Interest43.4740.3227.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-63.50-58.61-35.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-63.50-58.61-35.43
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-63.50-58.61-35.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-63.50-58.61-35.43
    Equity Share Capital523.47523.47523.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.56-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.56-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.56-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.56-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

