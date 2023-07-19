Network 18 Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.30 crore, down 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.30 crore in June 2023 down 0.86% from Rs. 40.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.50 crore in June 2023 down 79.23% from Rs. 35.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.90 crore in June 2023 down 182.93% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2022.

Network 18 shares closed at 64.35 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.58% over the last 12 months.