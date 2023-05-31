Nettlinx Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore, up 30.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.37 crore in March 2023 up 30.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 54.6% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 up 40.66% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Nettlinx EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Nettlinx shares closed at 86.35 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 111.64% returns over the last 6 months and 139.66% over the last 12 months.