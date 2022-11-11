English
    Nettlinx Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 61.04% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 61.04% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 87.11% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2021.

    Nettlinx shares closed at 86.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.

    Nettlinx
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.375.4016.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.375.4016.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.490.705.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.612.582.60
    Depreciation0.250.240.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.691.473.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.414.56
    Other Income0.030.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.464.59
    Interest0.250.270.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.194.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.194.28
    Tax0.190.050.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.143.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.143.57
    Minority Interest0.06----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.05--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.010.183.57
    Equity Share Capital11.4611.4611.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.163.15
    Diluted EPS-0.010.163.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.163.15
    Diluted EPS-0.010.163.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

