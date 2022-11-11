Nettlinx Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 61.04% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 61.04% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 87.11% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2021.
Nettlinx shares closed at 86.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.
|Nettlinx
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.37
|5.40
|16.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.37
|5.40
|16.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.49
|0.70
|5.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.61
|2.58
|2.60
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.24
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.69
|1.47
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.41
|4.56
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.46
|4.59
|Interest
|0.25
|0.27
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.19
|4.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.19
|4.28
|Tax
|0.19
|0.05
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.14
|3.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.14
|3.57
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.05
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.18
|3.57
|Equity Share Capital
|11.46
|11.46
|11.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|3.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|3.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.16
|3.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited