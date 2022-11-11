Nettlinx Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore, down 61.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.37 crore in September 2022 down 61.04% from Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 100.26% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 87.11% from Rs. 4.81 crore in September 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 86.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.