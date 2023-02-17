English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nettlinx Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nettlinx are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Nettlinx shares closed at 193.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.74% returns over the last 6 months and 119.48% over the last 12 months.

    Nettlinx
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.436.377.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.436.377.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.621.49--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.302.613.81
    Depreciation0.250.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----3.12
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.211.690.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.34-0.65
    Other Income0.030.030.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.37-0.49
    Interest0.240.250.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.12-0.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.12-0.70
    Tax0.170.190.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.07-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.07-0.76
    Minority Interest0.030.060.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.31-0.01-0.69
    Equity Share Capital11.4611.4611.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.01-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.01-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.01-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.01-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nettlinx #Results #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am