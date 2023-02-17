Nettlinx Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, down 40.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in December 2022 down 40.24% from Rs. 7.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Nettlinx shares closed at 193.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 158.74% returns over the last 6 months and 119.48% over the last 12 months.