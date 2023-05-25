English
    NESCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore, up 72.66% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NESCO are:Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore in March 2023 up 72.66% from Rs. 91.07 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2023 up 58.53% from Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.80 crore in March 2023 up 60.78% from Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2022.
    NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 12.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2022.NESCO shares closed at 608.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.14% over the last 12 months.
    NESCO
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.24142.8391.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.24142.8391.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.978.887.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.210.660.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.945.253.00
    Depreciation9.228.267.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0946.1817.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.2473.6054.62
    Other Income20.3519.3511.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.5892.9566.55
    Interest1.602.812.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax108.9990.1464.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax108.9990.1464.03
    Tax24.0820.0610.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.9170.0853.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.9170.0853.56
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.059.957.60
    Diluted EPS12.059.957.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.059.957.60
    Diluted EPS12.059.957.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #NESCO #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:11 pm