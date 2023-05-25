NESCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore, up 72.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NESCO are:Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore in March 2023 up 72.66% from Rs. 91.07 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.91 crore in March 2023 up 58.53% from Rs. 53.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.80 crore in March 2023 up 60.78% from Rs. 74.51 crore in March 2022.
NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 12.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.60 in March 2022.
|NESCO
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|157.24
|142.83
|91.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|157.24
|142.83
|91.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.97
|8.88
|7.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|0.66
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.94
|5.25
|3.00
|Depreciation
|9.22
|8.26
|7.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.09
|46.18
|17.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|90.24
|73.60
|54.62
|Other Income
|20.35
|19.35
|11.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.58
|92.95
|66.55
|Interest
|1.60
|2.81
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|108.99
|90.14
|64.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|108.99
|90.14
|64.03
|Tax
|24.08
|20.06
|10.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|84.91
|70.08
|53.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|84.91
|70.08
|53.56
|Equity Share Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|14.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.05
|9.95
|7.60
|Diluted EPS
|12.05
|9.95
|7.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.05
|9.95
|7.60
|Diluted EPS
|12.05
|9.95
|7.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
