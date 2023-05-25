NESCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 157.24 crore, up 72.66% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 157.24 142.83 91.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 157.24 142.83 91.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.97 8.88 7.09 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 0.66 0.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.94 5.25 3.00 Depreciation 9.22 8.26 7.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.09 46.18 17.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.24 73.60 54.62 Other Income 20.35 19.35 11.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.58 92.95 66.55 Interest 1.60 2.81 2.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.99 90.14 64.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 108.99 90.14 64.03 Tax 24.08 20.06 10.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.91 70.08 53.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.91 70.08 53.56 Equity Share Capital 14.09 14.09 14.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.05 9.95 7.60 Diluted EPS 12.05 9.95 7.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.05 9.95 7.60 Diluted EPS 12.05 9.95 7.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited