Narbada Gems Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in March 2019 down 6.64% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 down 6.54% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2019 up 3.9% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2018.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 66.45 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 159.57% returns over the last 6 months and 187.04% over the last 12 months.