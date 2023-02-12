Narbada Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 19.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 29.41% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

Narbada Gems EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.01 in December 2021.

Narbada Gems shares closed at 48.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.