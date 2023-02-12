English
    Narbada Gems Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore, up 51.55% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Narbada Gems and Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.56 crore in December 2022 up 51.55% from Rs. 19.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.15% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 down 29.41% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    Narbada Gems and Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5621.9719.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5621.9719.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.4937.1522.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.44-17.20-6.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.660.53
    Depreciation0.060.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.300.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.471.012.26
    Other Income0.150.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.621.142.34
    Interest0.330.170.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.290.972.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.290.972.19
    Tax0.320.260.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.970.721.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.970.721.64
    Equity Share Capital21.1621.1617.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.381.01
    Diluted EPS0.450.330.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.510.381.01
    Diluted EPS0.450.330.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
