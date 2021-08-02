Nahar Spinning Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 738.18 crore, up 251.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 738.18 crore in June 2021 up 251.87% from Rs. 209.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.34 crore in June 2021 up 494.75% from Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.66 crore in June 2021 up 81842.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

Nahar Spinning EPS has increased to Rs. 27.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.05 in June 2020.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 394.80 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)