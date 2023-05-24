Multibase India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in March 2023 down 4.06% from Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 100.73% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 up 86.18% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2022.

Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

Multibase India shares closed at 184.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.