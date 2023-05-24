English
    Multibase India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multibase India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in March 2023 down 4.06% from Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2023 up 100.73% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2023 up 86.18% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2022.

    Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

    Multibase India shares closed at 184.95 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -1.33% over the last 12 months.

    Multibase India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0416.9918.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0416.9918.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.176.167.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.247.423.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.08-1.081.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.240.99
    Depreciation0.160.290.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.651.351.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.061.622.63
    Other Income1.650.880.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.712.503.46
    Interest0.05--0.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.672.503.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.672.503.41
    Tax1.700.630.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.961.872.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.961.872.47
    Equity Share Capital12.6212.6212.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.941.481.96
    Diluted EPS3.941.481.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.941.481.96
    Diluted EPS3.941.481.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am