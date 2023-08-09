Multibase India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore, down 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore in June 2023 down 0.66% from Rs. 18.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2023 up 77.67% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2023 up 70.14% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2022.

Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2022.

Multibase India shares closed at 278.90 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 47.53% over the last 12 months.