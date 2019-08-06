Multibase India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, down 45.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in June 2019 down 45.45% from Rs. 29.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019 down 37.06% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2019 down 34.4% from Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2018.

Multibase India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2018.

Multibase India shares closed at 135.90 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -70.33% returns over the last 6 months and -78.16% over the last 12 months.