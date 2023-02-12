Multibase India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in December 2022 up 23% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 59.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

Multibase India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2021.

Read More

Multibase India shares closed at 199.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -16.06% over the last 12 months.