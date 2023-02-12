English
    Multibase India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, up 23% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multibase India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in December 2022 up 23% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 59.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9918.9813.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9918.9813.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.166.497.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.423.732.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.084.350.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.111.13
    Depreciation0.290.270.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.352.051.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.620.990.76
    Other Income0.881.180.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.502.171.51
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.502.171.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.502.171.51
    Tax0.630.590.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.871.581.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.871.581.10
    Equity Share Capital12.6212.6212.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.250.87
    Diluted EPS1.481.250.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.481.250.87
    Diluted EPS1.481.250.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
