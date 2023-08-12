MSTC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.00 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.00 crore in June 2023 down 0.88% from Rs. 180.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.61 crore in June 2023 down 6.79% from Rs. 54.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.25 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 85.91 crore in June 2022.

MSTC EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.71 in June 2022.

MSTC shares closed at 449.50 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.83% returns over the last 6 months and 72.55% over the last 12 months.