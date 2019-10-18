MRO-TEK Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 91.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in September 2019 up 91.9% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019 up 443.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2019 up 995.89% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2018.

MRO-TEK EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2018.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 19.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.50% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.