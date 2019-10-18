MRO-TEK Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 91.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in September 2019 up 91.9% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2019 up 443.83% from Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in September 2019 up 995.89% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2018.
MRO-TEK EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2018.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 19.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.50% returns over the last 6 months and -56.25% over the last 12 months.
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|4.05
|10.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|4.05
|10.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.08
|3.66
|4.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.01
|0.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.50
|-0.45
|1.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.92
|1.98
|2.41
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.27
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.79
|1.01
|1.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.02
|-2.45
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.23
|-2.24
|-0.94
|Interest
|1.28
|1.04
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.95
|-3.28
|-1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.95
|-3.28
|-1.50
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.12
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.95
|-3.40
|-1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.95
|-3.40
|-1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-4.13
|-9.08
|-0.18
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|-1.82
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|-1.82
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.65
|-1.82
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|2.65
|-1.82
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
