Moschip Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore, up 170.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moschip Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore in June 2020 up 170.58% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020 up 92.52% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 up 192.11% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2019.
Moschip Tech shares closed at 13.80 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.
|Moschip Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.12
|18.13
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.12
|18.13
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|-0.05
|0.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.86
|14.42
|7.74
|Depreciation
|1.15
|1.16
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.07
|3.24
|2.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|-0.64
|-4.93
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.56
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.77
|-0.08
|-4.29
|Interest
|2.18
|1.53
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.61
|-5.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-10.40
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-12.01
|-5.47
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-12.02
|-5.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-12.02
|-5.47
|Equity Share Capital
|31.56
|31.56
|30.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|57.16
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.77
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.75
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.77
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.75
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 10:25 am