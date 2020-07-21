Moschip Tech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore, up 170.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.12 crore in June 2020 up 170.58% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2020 up 92.52% from Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020 up 192.11% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2019.

Moschip Tech shares closed at 13.80 on July 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.