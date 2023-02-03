English
    MMP Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 116.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2022 down 4.6% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 9.82 crore in December 2021.

    MMP Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.68118.90116.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.68118.90116.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.2698.9793.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.020.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.28-5.12-3.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.018.447.82
    Depreciation1.751.691.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.679.448.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.205.478.05
    Other Income0.230.180.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.435.648.18
    Interest1.131.171.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.304.477.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.304.477.02
    Tax1.711.851.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.592.625.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.592.625.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.700.821.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.293.446.59
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.362.60
    Diluted EPS2.481.362.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.481.362.60
    Diluted EPS2.481.362.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited