Mirc Electronic Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.19 crore, up 98.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.19 crore in June 2022 up 98.13% from Rs. 174.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 up 106.31% from Rs. 6.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022 up 478.76% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2021.

Mirc Electronic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 16.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.74% returns over the last 6 months and -22.95% over the last 12 months.