MEP Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.19 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.19 crore in March 2021 down 50.08% from Rs. 246.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.23 crore in March 2021 down 165.09% from Rs. 49.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021 up 64.05% from Rs. 32.43 crore in March 2020.

MEP Infra shares closed at 23.95 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.