MEP Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 123.19 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.19 crore in March 2021 down 50.08% from Rs. 246.77 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.23 crore in March 2021 down 165.09% from Rs. 49.50 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021 up 64.05% from Rs. 32.43 crore in March 2020.
MEP Infra shares closed at 23.95 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 14.59% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.19
|108.39
|246.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.19
|108.39
|246.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.60
|94.39
|260.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.34
|13.23
|15.14
|Depreciation
|10.78
|8.17
|15.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.87
|10.81
|12.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.41
|-18.21
|-57.04
|Other Income
|4.97
|5.77
|8.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.44
|-12.44
|-48.21
|Interest
|13.84
|15.09
|16.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.28
|-27.53
|-64.99
|Exceptional Items
|-95.50
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-131.78
|-27.53
|-64.99
|Tax
|-0.55
|-0.26
|-15.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-131.23
|-27.27
|-49.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-131.23
|-27.27
|-49.50
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|-1.49
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|-1.49
|-2.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|-1.49
|-2.70
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|-1.49
|-2.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited