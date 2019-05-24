MEP Infra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 469.59 crore, down 14.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.59 crore in March 2019 down 14.05% from Rs. 546.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 96.98% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.92 crore in March 2019 down 67.41% from Rs. 70.32 crore in March 2018.

MEP Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2018.

MEP Infra shares closed at 34.50 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.21% returns over the last 6 months and -54.75% over the last 12 months.