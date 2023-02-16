MEP Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 65.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2022 down 65.79% from Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 77.31% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2021.
MEP Infra shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.88
|7.70
|46.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.88
|7.70
|46.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.79
|4.24
|11.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.07
|2.92
|5.63
|Depreciation
|1.90
|1.90
|19.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.94
|9.27
|8.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|-10.63
|0.99
|Other Income
|4.79
|2.97
|5.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.97
|-7.65
|6.24
|Interest
|8.91
|9.07
|7.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.94
|-16.72
|-1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.94
|-16.72
|-1.64
|Tax
|0.11
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|-16.73
|-1.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|-16.73
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.91
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.91
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited