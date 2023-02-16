English
    MEP Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 65.79% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2022 down 65.79% from Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 77.31% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2021.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.887.7046.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.887.7046.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.794.2411.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.072.925.63
    Depreciation1.901.9019.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.949.278.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.18-10.630.99
    Other Income4.792.975.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.97-7.656.24
    Interest8.919.077.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.94-16.72-1.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.94-16.72-1.64
    Tax0.110.010.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.06-16.73-1.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.06-16.73-1.72
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.91-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.91-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.91-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.91-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm