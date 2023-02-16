MEP Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 65.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2022 down 65.79% from Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 77.31% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 15.50 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -37.25% over the last 12 months.