MEP Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 488.76 crore, down 7.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.76 crore in December 2018 down 7.99% from Rs. 531.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2018 down 36.06% from Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.94 crore in December 2018 down 9.93% from Rs. 66.55 crore in December 2017.

MEP Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2017.

MEP Infra shares closed at 37.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.75% returns over the last 6 months and -59.29% over the last 12 months.