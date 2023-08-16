Megastar Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.85 crore, up 21.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.85 crore in June 2023 up 21.81% from Rs. 58.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 up 46.28% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 up 32.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2022.

Megastar Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2022.

Megastar Foods shares closed at 289.05 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and 68.64% over the last 12 months.