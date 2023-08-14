Mcleod Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore in June 2023 down 6.19% from Rs. 162.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.88 crore in June 2023 down 96.88% from Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2022.

Mcleod shares closed at 19.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.