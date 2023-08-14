English
    Mcleod Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore, down 6.19% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.79 crore in June 2023 down 6.19% from Rs. 162.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.88 crore in June 2023 down 96.88% from Rs. 31.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2023 down 76.01% from Rs. 11.84 crore in June 2022.

    Mcleod shares closed at 19.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.79161.04162.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.79161.04162.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.27-2.783.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-84.86107.15-105.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost168.01126.11182.78
    Depreciation13.0013.0713.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.0041.3674.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.09-123.87-6.54
    Other Income0.932.544.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.16-121.33-1.59
    Interest48.9169.1737.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.07-190.50-38.79
    Exceptional Items---933.42--
    P/L Before Tax-59.07-1,123.92-38.79
    Tax2.81-44.54-7.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-61.88-1,079.38-31.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-61.88-1,079.38-31.43
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.92-103.39-3.01
    Diluted EPS-5.92-103.39-3.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.92-103.39-3.01
    Diluted EPS-5.92-103.39-3.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

