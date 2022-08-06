Maximus Interna Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.25 crore in June 2022 up 19.15% from Rs. 18.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022 up 76.9% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022 up 77.4% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.

Maximus Interna EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 186.80 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.09% returns over the last 6 months and 70.13% over the last 12 months.