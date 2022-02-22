Marg Techno Pro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 49.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2021 up 49.88% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 9.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021 up 52.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 11.94 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)