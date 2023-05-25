English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manugraph Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, up 180.35% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in March 2023 up 180.35% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 45.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 56.22% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

    Manugraph Ind shares closed at 17.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and 23.30% over the last 12 months.

    Manugraph Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.1013.0212.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.1013.0212.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5015.988.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.34-5.20-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.325.664.69
    Depreciation0.320.360.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.213.243.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.59-7.02-3.03
    Other Income0.180.520.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.41-6.50-2.81
    Interest0.640.760.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.05-7.26-3.40
    Exceptional Items--7.00-0.07
    P/L Before Tax-2.05-0.26-3.47
    Tax-0.010.080.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.04-0.34-3.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.04-0.34-3.77
    Equity Share Capital6.086.086.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.67-2.42-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.67-2.42-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.67-2.42-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.67-2.42-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Manugraph Ind #Manugraph Industries #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm