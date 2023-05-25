Manugraph Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, up 180.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manugraph Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in March 2023 up 180.35% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 45.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 56.22% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.
Manugraph Ind shares closed at 17.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and 23.30% over the last 12 months.
|Manugraph Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.10
|13.02
|12.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.10
|13.02
|12.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.50
|15.98
|8.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.34
|-5.20
|-1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.32
|5.66
|4.69
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.36
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|3.24
|3.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.59
|-7.02
|-3.03
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.52
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-6.50
|-2.81
|Interest
|0.64
|0.76
|0.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-7.26
|-3.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|7.00
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.05
|-0.26
|-3.47
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.08
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.04
|-0.34
|-3.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.04
|-0.34
|-3.77
|Equity Share Capital
|6.08
|6.08
|6.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-2.42
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-2.42
|-1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-2.42
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-2.42
|-1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited