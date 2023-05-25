Manugraph Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore, up 180.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.10 crore in March 2023 up 180.35% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 45.89% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2023 up 56.22% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

Manugraph Ind shares closed at 17.20 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.28% returns over the last 6 months and 23.30% over the last 12 months.