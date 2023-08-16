Manjeera Const Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore, down 56.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore in June 2023 down 56.85% from Rs. 22.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.91 crore in June 2023 down 20.19% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 166% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2022.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)