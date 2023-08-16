English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manjeera Const Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore, down 56.85% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.82 crore in June 2023 down 56.85% from Rs. 22.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.91 crore in June 2023 down 20.19% from Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 down 166% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2022.

    Manjeera Const shares closed at 62.20 on January 23, 2015 (NSE)

    Manjeera Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8223.3622.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8223.3622.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.1114.5314.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.431.00
    Depreciation1.401.391.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.1414.456.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.73-7.44-0.80
    Other Income0.685.261.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.05-2.191.11
    Interest10.1810.1411.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.23-12.33-10.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.23-12.33-10.32
    Tax-0.32-0.140.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.91-12.19-10.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.91-12.19-10.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.91-12.19-10.74
    Equity Share Capital12.5012.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.32-9.74-8.59
    Diluted EPS-10.32-9.74-8.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.32-9.74-8.59
    Diluted EPS-10.32-9.74-8.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Manjeera Const #Manjeera Constructions #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 05:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!