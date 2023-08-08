English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manaksia Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 205.51 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manaksia Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.51 crore in June 2023 up 22.04% from Rs. 168.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2023 down 4.77% from Rs. 10.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.22 crore in June 2023 up 5.47% from Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2022.

    Manaksia Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

    Manaksia Steels shares closed at 42.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.

    Manaksia Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.51210.15168.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.51210.15168.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.90181.35151.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.023.72-2.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.563.393.27
    Depreciation1.291.280.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1413.621.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.606.7914.28
    Other Income3.331.490.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.938.2714.33
    Interest0.591.333.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.346.9411.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.346.9411.27
    Tax3.141.540.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.205.4010.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.205.4010.71
    Equity Share Capital6.556.556.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.560.820.16
    Diluted EPS1.560.820.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.560.820.16
    Diluted EPS1.560.820.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manaksia Steels #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!