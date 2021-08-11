Manaksia Coated Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore, up 138.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.47 crore in June 2021 up 138.43% from Rs. 65.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2021 up 230.76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2021 up 38.92% from Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2020.

Manaksia Coated EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Manaksia Coated shares closed at 12.25 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.81% returns over the last 6 months and 206.25% over the last 12 months.