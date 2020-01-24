Manaksia Alumin Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.96 crore, down 3.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.96 crore in December 2019 down 3.16% from Rs. 72.24 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2019 down 29.03% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2019 down 10.05% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2018.

Manaksia Alumin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2018.

Manaksia Alumin shares closed at 4.65 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.71% returns over the last 6 months and -37.16% over the last 12 months.