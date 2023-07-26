Man Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.66 crore, up 44.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.66 crore in June 2023 up 44.8% from Rs. 351.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.44 crore in June 2023 up 111.7% from Rs. 38.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.18 crore in June 2023 up 64.7% from Rs. 74.79 crore in June 2022.

Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.05 in June 2022.

Man Infra shares closed at 120.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.82% over the last 12 months.