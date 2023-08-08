English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Man Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 464.18 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 464.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 495.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2023 up 13.14% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.85 crore in June 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2022.

    Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

    Man Industries shares closed at 146.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.52% returns over the last 6 months and 52.06% over the last 12 months.

    Man Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations464.18554.97495.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations464.18554.97495.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.49371.81387.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.9825.146.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-194.9818.065.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7314.3113.69
    Depreciation15.0911.3511.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.1884.0859.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6930.2211.03
    Other Income4.0711.5712.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7641.7923.58
    Interest20.7010.559.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0631.2414.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0631.2414.45
    Tax3.184.333.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8826.9110.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8826.9110.50
    Equity Share Capital30.0530.0530.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.984.481.75
    Diluted EPS1.984.481.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.984.481.75
    Diluted EPS1.984.481.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Man Industries #Man Industries (India) #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!