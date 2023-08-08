Man Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 464.18 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.29% from Rs. 495.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2023 up 13.14% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.85 crore in June 2023 up 44.5% from Rs. 35.19 crore in June 2022.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in June 2022.

Man Industries shares closed at 146.05 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 71.52% returns over the last 6 months and 52.06% over the last 12 months.