Madras Fert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 528.64 crore, down 34.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.64 crore in June 2023 down 34.98% from Rs. 813.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2023 down 154.59% from Rs. 63.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2023 down 112.57% from Rs. 104.71 crore in June 2022.

Madras Fert shares closed at 73.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.47% over the last 12 months.