    Madras Fert Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 528.64 crore, down 34.98% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 528.64 crore in June 2023 down 34.98% from Rs. 813.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2023 down 154.59% from Rs. 63.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2023 down 112.57% from Rs. 104.71 crore in June 2022.

    Madras Fert shares closed at 73.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.47% over the last 12 months.

    Madras Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations528.64768.13813.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations528.64768.13813.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials421.80528.06566.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.581.441.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.55-2.30-4.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4431.5825.63
    Depreciation3.000.593.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.48125.05120.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.1183.71100.04
    Other Income3.956.501.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.1690.21101.71
    Interest18.2419.0219.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.4071.1982.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-34.4071.1982.65
    Tax--23.8719.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.4047.3263.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.4047.3263.02
    Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.142.943.91
    Diluted EPS-2.142.943.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.142.943.91
    Diluted EPS-2.142.943.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

