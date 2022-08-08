Madras Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore in June 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 494.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.02 crore in June 2022 up 153.6% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.71 crore in June 2022 up 97.83% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

Madras Fert shares closed at 47.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.03% over the last 12 months.