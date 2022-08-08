English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Madras Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore, up 64.3% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Madras Fertilizers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 813.05 crore in June 2022 up 64.3% from Rs. 494.85 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.02 crore in June 2022 up 153.6% from Rs. 24.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.71 crore in June 2022 up 97.83% from Rs. 52.93 crore in June 2021.

    Madras Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.54 in June 2021.

    Madras Fert shares closed at 47.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.22% returns over the last 6 months and 56.03% over the last 12 months.

    Madras Fertilizers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations813.05776.97494.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations813.05776.97494.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials566.54499.50306.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.971.521.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.79-17.27-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6326.9825.89
    Depreciation3.00-14.948.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.66173.42110.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.04107.7643.91
    Other Income1.6726.130.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.71133.8944.80
    Interest19.0633.8519.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.65100.0424.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.65100.0424.85
    Tax19.634.67--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0295.3724.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0295.3724.85
    Equity Share Capital161.10161.10161.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.921.54
    Diluted EPS3.915.921.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.921.54
    Diluted EPS3.915.921.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:44 pm
