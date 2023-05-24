English
    Lyka Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in March 2023 down 29.72% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.27% from Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 72.67% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

    Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.

    Lyka Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4617.1327.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4617.1327.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.355.076.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.451.141.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.46-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.974.304.25
    Depreciation3.323.339.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.204.864.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.59-1.112.43
    Other Income0.611.110.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.013.09
    Interest2.813.042.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.79-3.030.18
    Exceptional Items-0.14-6.90-2.80
    P/L Before Tax-2.93-9.93-2.62
    Tax0.080.2812.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.01-10.21-15.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.01-10.21-15.24
    Equity Share Capital30.6928.6928.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-3.57-5.32
    Diluted EPS-1.05-3.57-5.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.05-3.57-5.32
    Diluted EPS-1.05-3.57-5.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

