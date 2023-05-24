Lyka Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in March 2023 down 29.72% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.27% from Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 72.67% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.

Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.