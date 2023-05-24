Lyka Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore, down 29.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lyka Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.46 crore in March 2023 down 29.72% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.27% from Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 72.67% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2022.
Lyka Labs shares closed at 94.55 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.78% returns over the last 6 months and -29.15% over the last 12 months.
|Lyka Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.46
|17.13
|27.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.46
|17.13
|27.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.35
|5.07
|6.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|1.14
|1.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|-0.46
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.97
|4.30
|4.25
|Depreciation
|3.32
|3.33
|9.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.20
|4.86
|4.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|-1.11
|2.43
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.11
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|3.09
|Interest
|2.81
|3.04
|2.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.79
|-3.03
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|-6.90
|-2.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.93
|-9.93
|-2.62
|Tax
|0.08
|0.28
|12.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.01
|-10.21
|-15.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.01
|-10.21
|-15.24
|Equity Share Capital
|30.69
|28.69
|28.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.57
|-5.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.57
|-5.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-3.57
|-5.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|-3.57
|-5.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited